Border Patrol Names Carla Provost Acting Chief
(AP) – The U.S. Border Patrol has a new acting chief as the Trump administration pursues plans for a wall on the border with Mexico and hiring 5,000 agents.  Carla Provost is the first woman to lead the agency.

Ronald Vitiello left the chief’s position – at least temporarily – three months after he was appointed, and is now acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the Border Patrol. The deputy commissioner job opened when Randolph Alles was named Tuesday to lead the Secret Service.

Vitiello said in a message to staff that he had named Provost, who had been his deputy, to the position.   While the moves don’t signal any shift in direction, it comes as the agency plans to extend the wall and launches a major recruitment drive.

