Border Patrol Revises Description Of Fatal Shooting
Border Patrol Revises Description Of Fatal Shooting

Border Patrol Revises Description Of Fatal Shooting

(AP) – The U.S. Border Patrol has revised its description of an agent-involved shooting in Texas that killed a woman who was part of a group that illegally entered the country.

The agency initially said Wednesday that the lone agent fired his gun after being attacked “by multiple subjects using blunt objects.” But Border Patrol said Friday that the group ignored the agent’s demands to get on the ground and “rushed him.”  The first statement describes the woman killed as “one of the assailants,” while the second calls her “one member of the group.”

Agency spokeswoman Sara Melendez says she can’t address specific questions about the releases but notes they usually do a follow-up statement after the initial one.  Guatemala’s foreign ministry identifies the woman killed as Claudia Patricia Gomez Gonzalez.

