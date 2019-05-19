Border Patrol RGV Sector Chief Warns Again Migrant Situation Not Sustainable

The chief of the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector is reiterating that the agency is not equipped to handle the huge waves of migrants who continue to stream across the border – fleeing conditions in their home countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

In a news release, the Border Patrol stated that its agent stations, the Centralized Processing Center in McAllen, and the tent facility in Donna have been holding a combined average of 8,000 migrants in recent days. The Donna facility is equipped to handle only 500 migrants, and the agency has issued photos showing dozens of migrants sleeping on the ground outside its McAllen detention and processing facility.

The Border Patrol has been tasked to put up four temporary canvas facilities outside both the McAllen and Rio Grande City Border Patrol Stations to shelter the migrants. But Sector Chief Rodolfo Karisch says that’s taking agents away from their core mission and the situation is not sustainable.