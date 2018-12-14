Home NATIONAL Border Patrol Says Girl Seemed In ‘good health’
Border Patrol Says Girl Seemed In ‘good health’
Border Patrol Says Girl Seemed In 'good health'

Border Patrol Says Girl Seemed In ‘good health’

(AP) – The U.S. Border Patrol says a 7-year-old girl who died while she was in custody appeared to be in good health when she was first detained along a remote stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border.

An intake form signed by the girl’s father said she wasn’t sick, wasn’t sweating and seemed mentally alert. The form was obtained by The Associated Press.  Immigration officials briefing reporters say the girl’s father told officials that she was sick and vomiting when they were on a bus heading to a Border Patrol station. When they arrived 90 minutes later, the girl wasn’t breathing.

Emergency personnel revived her twice, and she was sent to an El Paso hospital via helicopter at 7:40 a.m. She died Dec. 8. An autopsy is pending.

