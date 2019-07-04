Border Patrol Sector Chief Denies Lawmakers’ Claim That Immigrants Drink From Toilets

Officials dispute the claim by several lawmakers that detained immigrants are being told to drink from toilets.

Wednesday, Customs and Border Protection El Paso Sector Chief Aaron Hull said the accusation made is inaccurate after a visit to some El Paso detention sites this week by U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and several members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Hull says the detention centers have appliances with sinks that provide safe drinking water and that are attached to toilets. Hull also says there is even more drinking water in large jugs as well as bottled water available for the immigrants.