Border Patrol Thanks McAllen AMO For Rescue Of Officer Attacked By Bees

Customs and Border Protection is thanking a McAllen-based helicopter crew for helping to rescue a Border Patrol agent who was attacked by bees.

According to a news release from the Rio Grande Valley office of the CBP, the officer was stung hundreds of times when the bees attacked him last Tuesday.

A Blackhawk helicopter from the McAllen Air Branch of Air and Marine Operations was on patrol and flew to the area, picking up the agent and flying him to a local hospital. The condition of the agent was not given in the news release.

