Border Separations Ripple Through Midterm Campaigns
Border Separations Ripple Through Midterm Campaigns

Activists In L.A. Protest Separation Of Migrant Children From Families
Border Separations Ripple Through Midterm Campaigns

(AP) – The searing images of children detained at the southern border are roiling politics ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Democrats are newly emboldened on immigration while Republicans are chafing under the pressure.

President Donald Trump is standing by his administration’s decision to split children from parents trying to enter the country. But Democrats and many Republicans alike are calling the move immoral and antithetical to American values.

Democrats believe the controversy could stoke Latino turnout in key midterm races while also attracting non-Hispanic independent voters in swing contests.

Democrats in conservative-leaning areas have issued personal statements lamenting the situation and talking about it from their own family’s perspective.

And Democrats also are buoyed by Trump drawing criticism from typically GOP friendly territory: the religious community.

