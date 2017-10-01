Home TRENDING Boris Johnson Says UK Told Trump Russia Was Behind Hacking
Boris Johnson Says UK Told Trump Russia Was Behind Hacking
Boris Johnson Says UK Told Trump Russia Was Behind Hacking

(AP) — Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says Britain told U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his team that Russia “is up to all sorts of very dirty tricks, such as cyber-warfare” and was behind hacking during the presidential election. Trump has expressed skepticism about links between Russia and the hacking. Johnson says “it’s pretty clear” that hacking of Democrats’ emails “came from the Russians.” However, he said, “it would be folly for us further to demonize Russia or push Russia into a corner.”

Johnson, just back from meeting Trump aides and Congressional leaders in the U.S., told lawmakers in the House of Commons on Tuesday that the talks had been “extremely productive.” He said “there is a wide measure of agreement between the U.K. and the incoming administration about the way forward.”

