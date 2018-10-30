Home WORLD Bosnia Police Move Migrants Camping Near Croatia’s Border
Bosnia Police Move Migrants Camping Near Croatia’s Border
Bosnia Police Move Migrants Camping Near Croatia's Border

BOSNIA BORDER AND IMMIGRANTS
Bosnia Police Move Migrants Camping Near Croatia’s Border

(AP) – Bosnian authorities say dozens of migrants who camped for days near the border with Croatia have been transferred to a migrant center in northwestern Bosnia.   Police said members of the group boarded buses without incident on Tuesday, paving the way for the reopening of a border crossing that was blocked since their arrival.

The migrants walked to the border last week hoping to be allowed to enter Croatia. Some clashed with Bosnian police while trying to push their way through.  Since Croatia is a member of the European Union, it’s easier to travel from there to other EU countries.  Thousands of migrants with dreams of reaching western Europe have been staying in northwestern Bosnia as the war-ravaged country struggles to serve an influx of asylum-seekers from the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

