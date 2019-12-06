Botched Drug Ripoff At Mid Valley Home Brings Third Arrest

A third man has been arrested in connection with a botched drug robbery in rural Weslaco in which one of the suspected robbers was shot and killed. 21-year-old Juan Jesus Hernandez of Mercedes is behind bars being held in the death of 32-year-old Emanuel Alvarado, also of Mercedes, who was shot while breaking into a home north of Weslaco.

Hernandez’ role in the deadly home invasion is not yet clear. But Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials have said Alvarado was shot by the owner of the home who fought with Alvarado and grabbed his gun. That homeowner, 26-year-old Johnothon Gonzalez, was also arrested, as was Alvarado’s younger brother, Noel, another suspect in the robbery. One other suspect, 30-year-old Isidro Juarez, remains on the run.