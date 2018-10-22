Home TEXAS Both Sides Ignoring Swing Voters In Hot Texas Senate Race
Both Sides Ignoring Swing Voters In Hot Texas Senate Race
TEXAS
0

Both Sides Ignoring Swing Voters In Hot Texas Senate Race

0
0
VOTE ELECTION DAY ELECTIONS POLLS
now viewing

Both Sides Ignoring Swing Voters In Hot Texas Senate Race

CENTRAL AMERICAN MIGRANTS
now playing

El Salvador Hopes Migrant Tensions Will Ease

GAVEL
now playing

Brownsville Men Found Guilty In South Carolina-Based Drug Ring

DONALD TRUMP SAUDI ARABIA KOSHGHOGI
now playing

Trump 'not satisfied' With Saudi Explanation

HURRICANE WILLA
now playing

Willa Becomes Category 5 Storm Off Mexico

TRANSGENDER TRANSGENDER BATHROOM
now playing

Fury Over Reported Federal Plan Targeting Transgender People

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says He's Reducing Central American Aid Over Migrants

HONDURAN CARAVAN GROUP
now playing

Activist Says Hunger, Death To Blame For Caravan

early vote early voting
now playing

Early Voting Period For Midterm Elections Begins In Texas

POLICE
now playing

Autopsy To Determine Cause Of Woman's Death Inside Car In Brownsville

flood flooding
now playing

Coastal Flooding Expected Near Dunes In Willacy County

(AP) – With Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr. already visiting Texas and the president himself coming Monday, Ted Cruz is convening a veritable parade of Republican powerbrokers to ensure Democrat Beto O’Rourke doesn’t upset him.

O’Rourke is countering with the opposite, blowing off top Democratic brass for celebrity-style cool he hopes transcends politics.  That means rocking with Willie Nelson, securing shout-outs from star rappers and road-tripping with a 38-year-old Kennedy whose family name still has its mystique.

Their approaches seem divergent, but both overlap in wanting to fire up bases that they see as key to victory. They’re doing that even if it means slighting moderates and undecideds – energizing the right and left while ignoring the political middle.

Related posts:

  1. Homeland Security Issues Another Texas Border Wall Waiver
  2. Texas Unemployment Rate Hits New Record Low
  3. Crosses Part Of Memorial For Texas School Shooting Victims
  4. Flooding Prompts Boil-Water Notice For Austin, Texas
Related Posts
early vote early voting

Early Voting Period For Midterm Elections Begins In Texas

jsalinas 0
BHV3MOWRKNG7BBG43XFULZJ6MM

Flooding Prompts Boil-Water Notice For Austin, Texas

Roxanne Garcia 0
GenericGavel_31583566_5916547_ver1_0_640_360

Jury Find Woman Guilty Of Keeping Food From Young Son

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video