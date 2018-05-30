Home WORLD Both Sides Preparing As If US-NKorea Summit Will Happen
Both Sides Preparing As If US-NKorea Summit Will Happen
Both Sides Preparing As If US-NKorea Summit Will Happen

(AP) – Officials in the U.S. and in North Korea aren’t saying that the Singapore summit is back on for June 12, but both sides are preparing as if it’s a go.
The two nations are engaging in their most substantive talks yet about the meeting.
President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that he has a “great team” working on the summit and confirmed that a top North Korean official is heading to New York for talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Teams of U.S. officials have arrived at the Korean demilitarized zone and in Singapore to prepare for the meeting.
The more hopeful tone comes after two weeks of hard-nosed negotiating that included a communications blackout by the North and a public cancellation of the summit by Trump.

