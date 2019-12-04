Botham Jean’s Brother Receives Ethical Courage Award

The man who forgave a former Dallas police officer for killing his brother is being honored by a law enforcement education nonprofit.

Brandt Jean received the Ethical Courage Award from the Institute of Law Enforcement Administration Tuesday. The group’s director praised Jean for hugging and forgiving Amber Guyger after she was sentenced to prison in October. He said Jean did a lot to help the Dallas community heal by his action. Jean told Guyger he believed she should turn her life over to God before asking the judge if he could embrace her.

Guyger was sent to prison for shooting Botham Jean to death last year after going into his Dallas apartment thinking it was her own. She was off-duty, but was still in uniform at the time.