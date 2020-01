Mexican boxing icon Julio Cesar Chavez has been named the new Mr. Amigo, ahead of Brownsville’s annual Charro Days festivities.

Chavez boxed professionally from 1980 to 2005, is a 6-time world champion in three weight classes, and for a time was considered, pound for pound, to be the world’s best boxer.

As Mr. Amigo, Chavez will make several appearances during the upcoming Charro Days, which celebrates border culture and the friendship between Brownsville and Matamoros.