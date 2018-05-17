Home TEXAS Boy, 13, Reports He Was Abducted From Bus Stop, Attacked
(AP) – Houston police are investigating a black 13-year-old boy’s report that he was abducted after he stepped from a school bus by five white teenagers, taken to a vacant house and attacked.

Police spokesman John Cannon says the boy’s mother reported her son missing Monday afternoon. Officers were interviewing the woman when the boy was found running less than a half-mile away, his shirt torn and his shoes missing.

The sixth-grader told police that the five teenage boys approached him and forced him into a red sedan with flames detailed on its side. The boy said a white adult man with a tattoo on his arm saying “I hate black people” drove them to the vacant house where he was assaulted.  The boy told police his captors took his jacket and shoes.

