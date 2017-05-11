Home TEXAS Boy, 3, In Car Fatally Shot Through Trunk
Boy, 3, In Car Fatally Shot Through Trunk
TEXAS
Boy, 3, In Car Fatally Shot Through Trunk

(AP) – San Antonio police say a 3-year-old boy riding in his family’s car has died after being struck by a bullet that tore through the trunk.  Police are trying to determine who opened fired late Saturday night from another vehicle that then sped away. Spokeswoman Romana Lopez says police on Sunday were seeking a gold or beige 2000 model Honda Civic in the capital murder investigation.

Authorities haven’t released a possible motive for the shooting or whether the occupants of the vehicles know each other.  Investigators say the boy was in the car’s back seat when another vehicle approached from behind and someone fired.  Police say the wounded boy, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was transported to a San Antonio hospital, where he died.

