Boy Burned After Re-Creating YouTube Trick

(AP) – Authorities say a North Carolina boy suffered severe second-degree burns when he tried to re-create a YouTube video showing how to use a lighter with a bottle of perfume to create a flash fire.

Police in Salisbury told local media outlets that the incident occurred Wednesday when some children gathered at a home to try to recreate the trick. Capt. Sheila Lingle said the 8-year-old child’s clothes were sprayed with perfume and the lighter ignited nearby, setting his clothes on fire.  Lingle said the boy suffered severe second-degree burns to his arms, neck and face. He was taken to a Winston-Salem hospital, 39 miles (62 kilometers) north of Salisbury.

YouTube has multiple videos demonstrating how to create a fire ball and flame thrower with perfume and other products.

