Home TEXAS Boy Dies After Stepping Into Puddle With Downed Power Line
Boy Dies After Stepping Into Puddle With Downed Power Line
TEXAS
0

Boy Dies After Stepping Into Puddle With Downed Power Line

0
0
AMBULANCE-3
now viewing

Boy Dies After Stepping Into Puddle With Downed Power Line

SPACE STATION
now playing

NASA Orders Up Urgent Spacewalking Repairs At Space Station

school chairs classroom
now playing

Texas Bathroom Bill Could Expose Secrets Of Transgender Kids

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
now playing

Iranian President Calls US Relations 'a curvy road'

FOOD STAMPS
now playing

Trump's Budget Proposal Includes Huge Cuts To Food Stamps

THE RUSSIAN PROBE MICAHEL FLYNN
now playing

Senator Pledges 'to get to the truth' In Probe

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Delay In Court Case Deepens Health Insurance Uncertainty

TRUMP IN ISRAEL
now playing

Trump Says A 'lot of love' Will Help Bring Peace

police20lights20generic
now playing

Police Safe Zone Unsafe For 2 Busted For Selling Stolen Item

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Woman Slain As Boyfriend Shoots At Another Man

TEXTING AND DRIVING
now playing

Texas Lawmakers Send Texting While Driving Ban To Governor

(AP) – Authorities say a 14-year-old boy died from electrocution after stepping into a puddle that contained a downed power line during a storm that brought heavy rain, hail and strong winds to Laredo.

Laredo police spokesman Joe E. Baeza said Aldo Jordani Rojas died Sunday.   Corinne Stern, the Webb County medical examiner, said Monday that the teen was electrocuted and she’s ruling the death accidental. Stern says it appears that the puddle became electrified.

The storm damaged roofs, downed trees and caused power outages. And some area schools were closed on Monday.  Also, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said operations have been temporarily suspended at the World Trade Bridge because of the storm. The bridge is only for commercial traffic between the U.S. and Mexico.

Related posts:

  1. Weather Damage Closes Key Commercial US-Mexico Border Bridge
  2. Register for your chance to win a Journey VIP package!
  3. Official: Storm Triggered Sensor That Halted Roller Coaster
Related Posts
school chairs classroom

Texas Bathroom Bill Could Expose Secrets Of Transgender Kids

jsalinas 0
police20lights20generic

Police Safe Zone Unsafe For 2 Busted For Selling Stolen Item

jsalinas 0
e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting

Woman Slain As Boyfriend Shoots At Another Man

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video