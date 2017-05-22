Boy Dies After Stepping Into Puddle With Downed Power Line

(AP) – Authorities say a 14-year-old boy died from electrocution after stepping into a puddle that contained a downed power line during a storm that brought heavy rain, hail and strong winds to Laredo.

Laredo police spokesman Joe E. Baeza said Aldo Jordani Rojas died Sunday. Corinne Stern, the Webb County medical examiner, said Monday that the teen was electrocuted and she’s ruling the death accidental. Stern says it appears that the puddle became electrified.

The storm damaged roofs, downed trees and caused power outages. And some area schools were closed on Monday. Also, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said operations have been temporarily suspended at the World Trade Bridge because of the storm. The bridge is only for commercial traffic between the U.S. and Mexico.