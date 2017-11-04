Home NATIONAL Boy Killed In School Shooting Had Previously Survived Heart Surgery
Boy Killed In School Shooting Had Previously Survived Heart Surgery
(AP) – An 8-year-old boy shot and killed along with his teacher at a San Bernardino school was born with a genetic condition and had survived heart surgery.

Schools superintendent Dale Marsden said Tuesday that Jonathan Martinez had Williams syndrome, a rare disorder characterized by learning delays, mild intellectual disability and heart problems.  Marsden said children with Williams tend to be social, friendly and endearing. He said by all accounts Jonathan was a happy child.

Jonathan died at a hospital after being shot Monday by the estranged husband of the boy’s teacher, Karen Smith, who was also killed.  Officials said a 9-year-old classmate who was also shot is stable, watching cartoons, and expected to recover.  A candlelight vigil is planned for the victims Tuesday evening at North Park Elementary.

