Home NATIONAL Boy Riding Amid Beads In Truck Bed Leads To Parent Arrest
Boy Riding Amid Beads In Truck Bed Leads To Parent Arrest
NATIONAL
0

Boy Riding Amid Beads In Truck Bed Leads To Parent Arrest

0
0
truck_beads_1489204469574_56675799_ver1_0_640_480
now viewing

Boy Riding Amid Beads In Truck Bed Leads To Parent Arrest

untitled
now playing

Connecticut, Other States Look To Stop Child Marriages

13323222_G
now playing

Female High School Student Among 2 Charged With Murder

bankrobber(3)
now playing

Fort Worth Man Convicted Of 4 Bank Robberies

trump-travel
now playing

The Latest: Judge Exempts Syrian Family From Trump Ban

St_Patricks_Parade_Gays_48948
now playing

The Latest: Gay Group Says It Will March 'Proudly' In Parade

Cup Hot Drink Drink Teacup Tee Tea Time Tea Bags
now playing

2 Critically Ill In San Francisco After Drinking Toxic Tea

13326633_G
now playing

Customs: Smuggler Arrested At JFK With Cocaine Taped To Legs

58c05f5635b03_image
now playing

Melania Trump Begins To Embrace New Role As First Lady

58c2b1651174d_image
now playing

Time Marches On, With A Little Bit More Skip This Weekend

f09b913c-2cba-4b2c-8596-3ffda6606476-large16x9_f09b913c2cba4b2c85963ffda66064762013closesanotheryearofdramaintexaspolitics
now playing

Federal Court Finds Texas Gerrymandered Maps On Racial Lines

(AP) – A video on a popular YouTube channel of a boy riding in the bed of a pickup truck filled with beads in Southern California led to the arrest of his mother on suspicion of child endangerment.

The video titled “Driving a truck full of Orbeez” was posted on the YouTube channel RoccoPiazzaVlogs, which has 1.4 million subscribers.

It shows the boy, Rocco Piazza, and his nanny buried up to their necks in water and Orbeez, soluble beads that swell in water, sloshing back-and-forth as the truck drives around.

Corona police saw the video and arrested and cited the boy’s mother and fiance, 45-year-old Holly Piazza and 37-year-old Brian Chase, for misdemeanor child endangerment. They were also cited for illegally dumping the beads in the road.

Holly Piazza tells KABC-TV (http://bit.ly/2n8ZGTy ) that she told police “it was just five minutes of a stupid parent choice.”

Related posts:

  1. Interview Interrupted: Small Kids Derail Dad’s BBC Chat; Watch Video
  2. Police: Off-Duty Officer Kills Armed Woman Amid Disturbance
  3. Russian Woman Jailed For Social Media Post Ponders Activism
  4. McAllen Cousins Arraigned In Connection With Deadly Bar Fight
Related Posts
untitled

Connecticut, Other States Look To Stop Child Marriages

Danny Castillon 0
bankrobber(3)

Fort Worth Man Convicted Of 4 Bank Robberies

Danny Castillon 0
trump-travel

The Latest: Judge Exempts Syrian Family From Trump Ban

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video