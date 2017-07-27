Home NATIONAL Boy Scouts Chief Apologizes For ‘Political Rhetoric’ At Jamboree
Boy Scouts Chief Apologizes For ‘Political Rhetoric’ At Jamboree
Boy Scouts Chief Apologizes For ‘Political Rhetoric’ At Jamboree

(Metro) The Boy Scouts of America are apologizing for President Trump’s politically charged speech at this week’s Scout Jamboree.

In a lengthy statement today, BSA Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh wrote that he extends “sincere apologies” to anyone who might have been offended by the — quote — “political rhetoric that was inserted in the jamboree” in West Virginia.

The President ridiculed his presidential opponent Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, and derided the “fake news” media during his speech.

