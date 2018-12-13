Home NATIONAL Boy Scouts Exploring “all options” To Address Fiscal Woes
Boy Scouts Exploring “all options” To Address Fiscal Woes
NATIONAL
0

Boy Scouts Exploring “all options” To Address Fiscal Woes

0
0
BOY SCOUTS
now viewing

Boy Scouts Exploring “all options” To Address Fiscal Woes

FLOOD
now playing

Texas Report Says 'changing climate' Intensifying Disasters

holiday travel thanksgiving Christmas new year’s
now playing

AAA Predicts Nearly 9.1M Texans Will Travel Over Holidays

SAUDI CROWN PRINC
now playing

Senate OKs Resolution Blaming Saudi Crown Prince

BIRTH CONTROL
now playing

US Appeals Court Blocks Trump Birth Control Coverage Rules

FRANCE-ASSAULT-CRIME
now playing

Reports: French Police Have Killed Strasbourg Shooting Suspect

French President Emmanuel Macron
now playing

Macron Rules Out Changes To Brexit Deal Text

HEMP
now playing

With OK From Congress, US Hemp Market Set To Boom

APPLE COMPUTERS
now playing

Apple Announces Plan To Build $1 Billion Campus In Texas

30-year-old Maria Butina
now playing

Russian Lawmaker Thinks Butina Pressured On Plea

Informal Dialogues with Candidates for the Position of Secretary-General: Mr. Antonio Guterres
now playing

UN Sec-Gen Says MBS, Yemen President Aided Truce

(AP) – The Boy Scouts of America says it is exploring “all options” to address serious financial challenges, but is declining to confirm or deny a report that it may seek bankruptcy protection in the face of declining membership and sex-abuse litigation.  “I want to assure you that our daily mission will continue and that there are no imminent actions or immediate decisions expected,” Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh said in a statement issued Wednesday evening.

Surbaugh was responding to a Wall Street Journal report that the BSA, founded in 1910, had hired a law firm to assist in a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.  Surbaugh described the report as “news speculation,” but acknowledged the pressures arising from multiple lawsuits related to past instances of sex abuse.

Related posts:

  1. Pelosi: Trump Thinks Mexico Will Pay For Wall
  2. SERGIO SANCHEZ
  3. China Confirms Holding 2 Canadians
  4. Boy Jumps From Burning Apartment To Officers
Related Posts
SAUDI CROWN PRINC

Senate OKs Resolution Blaming Saudi Crown Prince

jsalinas 0
BIRTH CONTROL

US Appeals Court Blocks Trump Birth Control Coverage Rules

jsalinas 0
HEMP

With OK From Congress, US Hemp Market Set To Boom

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video