Boy Shot In Drive-By

(AP) – Authorities say a 12-year-old boy chatting on his cellphone was shot in the chest on a Houston-area street when a car pulled up alongside him and someone inside the car opened fire.  Police are investigating whether the shooting near Alief late Sunday was gang-related.  The boy was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.  The car fled. Police haven’t released a description of the shooter or the vehicle.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the gunfire comes amid a rash of child shootings. A 2-year-old and a 3-year-old were shot in May in separate incidents in the city.  Houston police Chief Art Acevedo in March pledged a crackdown on gang violence after 11 children were fatally shot in a 16-month period.

