Boyfriend Gets 50 Years In 2016 Slaying Of Texas A&M Student
Boyfriend Gets 50 Years In 2016 Slaying Of Texas A&M Student
TEXAS
Boyfriend Gets 50 Years In 2016 Slaying Of Texas A&M Student

PRISON JAIL
Boyfriend Gets 50 Years In 2016 Slaying Of Texas A&M Student

Aristeo Cervantes Junior
(AP) – A man living near Austin must serve 50 years in prison for the 2016 fatal shooting of his girlfriend who attended Texas A&M University and was slain at her off-campus apartment.

Victor Manuel Garcia-Loyo

Victor Manuel Garcia-Loyo of Del Valle (VAL’-ee) was sentenced Wednesday in Bryan. Brazos (BRAZ’-uhs) County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue (ES’-kyoo) says the 23-year-old Garcia-Loyo on Monday pleaded guilty to murder in a plea deal.

Maricarmen Quiroz-Octaviano

The case involves the September 2016 death of 21-year-old Maricarmen Quiroz-Octaviano, who was from Austin and a senior at Texas A&M. Authorities believe Garcia-Loyo shot his girlfriend during an argument in College Station.

Police later contacted Garcia-Loyo, tracked his cellphone and caught him in Fort Worth.  Escue says Garcia-Loyo was also held for immigration authorities and could face deportation. The prosecutor had no further details.

