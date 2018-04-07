Home WORLD Boys May Be Taken Out Of Thai Cave In Stages
Boys May Be Taken Out Of Thai Cave In Stages
Boys May Be Taken Out Of Thai Cave In Stages

THAI SOCCOR PLAYERS IN CAVE
Boys May Be Taken Out Of Thai Cave In Stages

(AP) – The Thai official overseeing the rescue operation of a soccer team trapped in a flooded cave says the boys and their coach may not all be extracted at the same time depending on their health.

Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said Wednesday that “all 13 may not come out at the same time. If the condition is right and if that person is ready 100 percent, he can come out.”  He said authorities will evaluate their readiness each day and if there is any risk will not proceed.He said the team is currently recuperating.

Authorities are still determining the best way to get the team out of the cave, options that include diving.

