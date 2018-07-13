Home WORLD Boys Meant To Stay 1 Hour In Cave, But Floods Trapped Them
Boys Meant To Stay 1 Hour In Cave, But Floods Trapped Them
Boys Meant To Stay 1 Hour In Cave, But Floods Trapped Them

THAI BOYS SOCCOR PLAYERS IN HOSPITAL
(AP) – The boys mending from their long ordeal trapped in a cave and the rescuers who brought them to safety are starting to share stories of the dangers and their survival.

The hospital in northern Thailand where the 12 boys of the Wild Boars soccer team are quarantined said Friday they are basically healthy, aside from some minor infections.  Parents who have talked with the boys told Thai media they said their June 23 trek into the cave was supposed to last just an hour until flooding trapped them, and the lifesaving water they drank dripped from the ceiling.

The Thai navy SEAL commander earlier acknowledged the rescue mission was even more difficult than it appeared, with many men being treated in a hospital after their dives.

