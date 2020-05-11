BPUB Confirms Investigation Into Missing Millions

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is confirming that authorities are investigating what it calls a “payment fraud” involving $1.3 million. The payment was supposed to go to Noble Construction which is constructing an annex building adjacent to the utility’s administrative office.

In a statement, the BPUB says it had received a phone call from Noble Construction notifying about a change in the company’s bank account information. The Board says it made the $1.3 million payment to the updated account – before learning that the information was bogus. The statement says the BPUB reported the problem to Brownsville police and the FBI. Those two agencies along with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the wrongful payment.

The BPUB says it is cooperating with investigators and trying to recover the lost funds.