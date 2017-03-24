Home NATIONAL Brady’s Jersey Returned
Brady's Jersey Returned

(AP) – Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys are back with the New England Patriots.

The FBI in Boston announced that jerseys worn by Brady during this year’s Super Bowl and the 2015 Super Bowl were returned to Gillette Stadium yesterday. Brady’s 2017 jersey went missing from the Patriots’ locker room after the team’s Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons Feb. 5. That sparked an investigation stretching from Boston to the Mexican border.

Mexican authorities searched the property of tabloid journalist Martin Mauricio Ortega, where they found the jersey, along with a Brady jersey that disappeared after the 2015 Super Bowl. A Denver Broncos helmet also was found.

Ortega has not been charged in the case and has not commented.

