Brady's Jersey Stolen Again, This Time In Fun At Fenway Park
Brady's Jersey Stolen Again, This Time In Fun At Fenway Park

Brady’s Jersey Stolen Again, This Time In Fun At Fenway Park

(AP) – Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey was stolen again – this time by Rob Gronkowski in full view of 37,000 screaming Red Sox fans.

The New England Patriots quarterback was waving the jersey around during the pregame ceremony on opening day at Fenway Park on Monday. Gronkowski ripped it out of his hands and ran around the infield before Brady chased him down and playfully tackled him in right field.

The Red Sox said it was the same jersey that had been stolen out of the Patriots’ locker room after their championship victory over the Atlanta Falcons in February. Brady got the jersey back at owner Robert Kraft’s home in suburban Brookline earlier Monday.

The Patriots brought all five Super Bowl trophies out for the first pitch ceremony before the Red Sox hosted Pittsburgh. Joining Brady, Gronk and Kraft were James White, who scored the winning touchdown in overtime, and fellow running back Dion Lewis.

