Bragging Rights To Biden Over Trump In Television Ratings

President Donald Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — In a competition for attention at their conventions, Democrat Joe Biden has scored a victory over President Donald Trump — but it was close. The Nielsen company says that 23.8 million viewers watched the final hour of the Republican convention on Thursday night, when Trump was giving his acceptance speech from the White House grounds. A week earlier, Nielsen said 24.6 million people watched Biden deliver his speech. The Democratic convention outrated the Republicans for three of the four nights, with Tuesday’s second night the exception. Nielsen said 9.2 million people watched Trump on Fox News Channel.

