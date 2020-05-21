Brawl Breaks Out At Reopening Of Ross Store In McAllen; Watch Video

Police say they have made no arrests following a brawl at a Ross Dress for Less clothing store in McAllen. The clothing chain reopened locations across the Rio Grande Valley Wednsday.

Witnesses say the store in McAllen had a line around the building trying to get in when a fight broke out between customers. A nurse that shot a video of the brawl told KRGV-TV that she believes someone tried to cut in front of another person in line, starting the fight.

