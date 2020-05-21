LOCALTRENDING

Brawl Breaks Out At Reopening Of Ross Store In McAllen; Watch Video

By 19 views
0

Police say they have made no arrests following a brawl at a Ross Dress for Less clothing store in McAllen. The clothing chain reopened locations across the Rio Grande Valley Wednsday.

Witnesses say the store in McAllen had a line around the building trying to get in when a fight broke out between customers. A nurse that shot a video of the brawl told KRGV-TV that she believes someone tried to cut in front of another person in line, starting the fight.

R. Communications not responsible for video or audio content

Plasma Company Seeking Blood Donations From Local Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Previous article

CBP Officers Find A Ton And A Half Of Marijuana Under Broccoli Shipment

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL