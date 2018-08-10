Home WORLD Brazilians Weigh Stark Visions Of Future In Runoff Election
Brazilians Weigh Stark Visions Of Future In Runoff Election
WORLD
0

Brazilians Weigh Stark Visions Of Future In Runoff Election

0
0
brazil elections
now viewing

Brazilians Weigh Stark Visions Of Future In Runoff Election

Screen Shot 2018-10-08 at 3.29.00 PM
now playing

Obito #POTW Oct. 8

valle baptist medical center hospical harlingen texas
now playing

Valley Baptist Building Micro-Hospital In Mid Valley

VETERANS ADMINISTRATION
now playing

Harlingen V-A Center Sees Health Care Improvements

JUNCTION TEXAS FLOOD 10-08-2018
now playing

Floods Sweep Away West Texas RV Park, At Least 4 Missing

SPACE X ROCKET LAUNCH SOCIAL MEDIA LIGHTS UP
now playing

Social Media Lights Up With SpaceX Satellite Launch

SAUDI MISSING WRITER Jamal Khashoggi
now playing

UN Chief 'concerned' About Missing Saudi Writer

HURRICANE MICHAEL
now playing

Michael Becomes A Hurricane As It Heads To US

donald trump and brett kavanaugh
now playing

Trump Says Allegations Against Kavanaugh 'hoax'

Paul Romer
now playing

Nobel Winner Thought Academy Call Was Spammer

Deputy U.S. Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says He Has No Plans To Fire Rosenstein

(AP) – Brazilians showed their disgust with corruption and rising crime in the first round of presidential voting, nearly giving an outright victory to a brash-speaking former army captain who has promised to restore “traditional values,” give police a freer hand to shoot drug traffickers and to jail crooked politicians.

But with far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro getting 46 percent of the vote Sunday, short of the 50-plus percent he needed, voters also signaled they were not quite ready to make a final decision. On Oct. 28, Bolsonaro will face in a runoff second-place finisher Fernando Haddad, the Workers’ Party standard-bearer who was appointed by jailed ex-President Luiz Inacio da Silva.

Bolsonaro was expected to come out in front, but he far outperformed predictions, blazing past competitors with more financing and institutional backing.

Related posts:

  1. Mission Mayor O’cana’s Runoff Victory Declared Void
  2. Jim Darling Runs for Re-Election as Mayor of McAllen
Related Posts
SAUDI MISSING WRITER Jamal Khashoggi

UN Chief ‘concerned’ About Missing Saudi Writer

jsalinas 0
Paul Romer

Nobel Winner Thought Academy Call Was Spammer

jsalinas 0
microchip_hack_1538734932

China Avoids Questions About Chip Hack Report

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video