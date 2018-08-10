Brazilians Weigh Stark Visions Of Future In Runoff Election

(AP) – Brazilians showed their disgust with corruption and rising crime in the first round of presidential voting, nearly giving an outright victory to a brash-speaking former army captain who has promised to restore “traditional values,” give police a freer hand to shoot drug traffickers and to jail crooked politicians.

But with far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro getting 46 percent of the vote Sunday, short of the 50-plus percent he needed, voters also signaled they were not quite ready to make a final decision. On Oct. 28, Bolsonaro will face in a runoff second-place finisher Fernando Haddad, the Workers’ Party standard-bearer who was appointed by jailed ex-President Luiz Inacio da Silva.

Bolsonaro was expected to come out in front, but he far outperformed predictions, blazing past competitors with more financing and institutional backing.