BREAKING!! Vehicle Plows Into A Group Of Counter-Protesters

A vehicle has struck protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, after police dispersed a gathering of white nationalists on Saturday.

Charlottesville police tell CBS News at least four people are injured. CBS News’ Bo Erickson reports at least six people are on the ground.

A dozen medics are carting the injured back and forth on stretchers. The victims appear to be counter-protesters but could be residents, CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid reports.

White nationalists clashed with counter-protesters hours before the collision in downtown Charlottesville. Alt-right activists and white supremacists planned to protest the city’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city’s Emancipation Park.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in the city to aid in the local response. He blamed “mostly out-of-state protesters” for the violence and clashes.