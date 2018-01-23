Breakup Blamed For Student Shooting In School Cafeteria

(Italy, TX) — Police say a high-school breakup may have led to a school shooting in the Texas town of Italy on Monday morning. A 16-year-old boy is in custody after reportedly shooting a 15-year-old girl several times in the Italy High School cafeteria in Ellis County, south of Dallas. She was flown to a Dallas hospital in unknown condition.

Several students said the boy was very upset that he and the girl had recently broken up with each other. Several dozen students and staff members were having breakfast in the cafeteria when the student opened fire.