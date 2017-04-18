Home TEXAS Breathalyzer Officer Fired After Showing Up For Work Drunk
Breathalyzer Officer Fired After Showing Up For Work Drunk
TEXAS
0

Breathalyzer Officer Fired After Showing Up For Work Drunk

0
0
DRINKING DRIVING ALCOHOL
now viewing

Breathalyzer Officer Fired After Showing Up For Work Drunk

DOOLITTLE RAID
now playing

WWII Era Bombers Fly Over Doolittle Raiders Memorial Service

US AIRCRAFT CARRIER
now playing

US Aircraft Carrier To Reach Waters Near North Korea Next Week

STEVE STEPHENS
now playing

Alert McDonald's Worker Saw Cleveland Suspect

FATAL SHOOTINGS DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

3 Shot, Killed In California

GUN
now playing

Texas Senate Endorses Letting First Responders Carry Guns

gulf boulevard south padre island texas map
now playing

Protective Barriers Installed Along Deadly Stretch Of Gulf Boulevard

SHOOTING
now playing

Police: 17-Month-Old Girl Shot In Face At Omaha Apartment

SAUDI BLACKHAWK HELO CRASHES
now playing

12 Saudi Officers Killed In Helicopter Crash In Yemen

Newspaper Staff Indicted For Aiding Terrorism In Turkey

Eliberto Cantu, 71, and Anita Cantu
now playing

Construction Worker, 71, Claims $177M Jackpot

(AP) – An Austin police officer whose duties included administering Breathalyzer tests has been fired after a self-administered test indicated he had reported for work drunk.  His supervising sergeant is suspended for 60 days.

A memo released Tuesday showed the officer reported for his shift one day last October, then drove his patrol car to the Travis County Jail for a self-administered breath test required by his certification. The results showed a blood-alcohol concentration of .064-0.65 percent.

The officer drove back to his substation and gave the results to his supervisor, who told him to stay out of service until sober.  A state police scientist said an extrapolation of the results meant the officer reported for work with a .084-.124 percent blood-alcohol concentration, above the state limit for drivers of .08 percent.

Related posts:

  1. Alert McDonald’s Worker Saw Cleveland Suspect
  2. Man Sought In Cleveland Facebook Killing Is Dead
  3. Police: 17-Month-Old Girl Shot In Face At Omaha Apartment
  4. Man Charged In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash That Killed Wife Of Former State Official
Related Posts
GUN

Texas Senate Endorses Letting First Responders Carry Guns

jsalinas 0
Eliberto Cantu, 71, and Anita Cantu

Construction Worker, 71, Claims $177M Jackpot

jsalinas 0
alcohol

Texas Alcohol Commission’s Director Auits Under Criticism

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video