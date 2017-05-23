Home NATIONAL Brennan Shared Classified Info About Terrorism
Brennan Shared Classified Info About Terrorism
NATIONAL
0

Brennan Shared Classified Info About Terrorism

0
0
Former CIA Director John Brennan
now viewing

Brennan Shared Classified Info About Terrorism

EPA ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION ASSOCIATION
now playing

Trump Budget Slashes Money For Clean Air And Water Programs

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION SPACE WALK
now playing

Spacewalking Astronauts Tackle Urgent Station Repairs

ROGER MOORE-1
now playing

Longest-Serving James Bond Star Roger Moore Dies At 89

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Departs Israel. Next Stop: Rome

ARIANA GRANDE
now playing

Grande's Tour Not Canceled Or Postponed

GAVEL
now playing

Courts Could Put Texas GOP's Aggressive Agenda To The Test

PREGNANT WOMAN
now playing

Texas To Study Record Maternal Mortality

ABORTION BILL TEXAS
now playing

Texas Senate Revives Trying To Limit Abortion Coverage

cemetery
now playing

Man En Route To Cemetery For Burial Told Body Found In Plot

human smuggling
now playing

Mexican Smugglers Sentenced In Immigrant's Death In Brownsville Ship Channel

(AP) – John Brennan says that when he was CIA director he shared classified information with Russia and other nations about threats related to terrorism.  But Brennan told the House intelligence committee on Tuesday that President Donald Trump would have violated protocol if he shared such information with Russian officials in the Oval Office spontaneously.

Brennan says such classified information typically shared through intelligence channels, not visiting diplomats.  He also says that before sharing such classified intelligence with foreign partners, the U.S. would go back to the intelligence partner that provided the information to make sure what was shared would not compromise operatives.

Related posts:

  1. Senator Pledges ‘to get to the truth’ In Probe
  2. Trump Avoids Pointing To Saudis’ Human Rights Failings
  3. Mumps Outbreak Puts State Jail Inmates In Isolation
  4. Key Lawmakers Vow Full Airing Of Reasons Behind Comey Firing
Related Posts
EPA ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION ASSOCIATION

Trump Budget Slashes Money For Clean Air And Water Programs

jsalinas 0
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION SPACE WALK

Spacewalking Astronauts Tackle Urgent Station Repairs

jsalinas 0
Dodge Demon-Price

For $1, You Can Add More Muscle To Dodge’s Newest Muscle Car

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video