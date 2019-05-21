Brennan, Sherman Brief Democrats On Iran

Former CIA Director John Brennan, left, and Wendy Sherman, right, a former State Department official and top negotiator of the Iran nuclear deal, arrive to meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., about the situation in Iran, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Former CIA Director John Brennan, left, and Wendy Sherman, right, a former State Department official and top negotiator of the Iran nuclear deal, arrive to meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., about the situation in Iran, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) – House Democrats have received a closed-door briefing on Iran from former CIA Director John Brennan and former State Department official Wendy Sherman, who negotiated the Iran nuclear deal.

Brennan told Democrats that while Iran wants to avoid conflict, the country’s leadership will not capitulate to Trump. Sherman warned that reckless behavior by the Trump administration is undermining moderates in the country. That’s according to a person in the room who was not authorized to discuss the private meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. has sent an aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf region and evacuated non-essential personnel from Iraq amid unspecified threats the administration says are linked to Iran. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said he wants answers on “what the administration’s strategy is – if they have one – to keep us out of war.”