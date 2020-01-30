Brexit Finally Arrives Friday: A Momentous Yet Quiet Moment

Brexit happens on Friday night without a huge fanfare. Britain’s European Union membership will end at midnight Brussels time after 3 /1/2 years of fighting between the two sides over the terms of the split.

Now the political eruptions have ceased and an uneasy quiet reigns as the U.K. and the EU take a leap into the unknown and prepare to negotiate a new relationship. A few Union Jack flags will be lowered from EU buildings in Brussels on Friday. Some more will be waved in jubilation by Brexiteers in London. But there won’t be fireworks, just a lot of uncertainty as a new era dawns.