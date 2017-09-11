Home WORLD Brexit Talks Resume Amid Warnings Of Timing Running Out
Brexit Talks Resume Amid Warnings Of Timing Running Out
Brexit Talks Resume Amid Warnings Of Timing Running Out

Brexit Talks Resume Amid Warnings Of Timing Running Out

(AP) – The European Union is resuming negotiations with Britain on its departure from the 28-nation bloc amid more warnings that time is running out to reach an agreement before Brexit in March 2019.

Technical talks get underway on Thursday, as the sides look to move forward on the key issues of Britain’s financial commitments, the status of Irish borders, and the future of citizens hit by Brexit.

Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted Wednesday: “more progress needed.”

EU leaders agreed last month to speed up talks but this new round has taken time to organize.

Britain wants to talk about future relations and trade with the EU, but the leaders refuse to address that until “sufficient progress” is made. They will decide in mid-December whether to move forward.

