Briles Says He Didn't Cover Up Sexual Assaults At Baylor
Briles Says He Didn't Cover Up Sexual Assaults At Baylor

(AP) – Former Baylor coach Art Briles says he didn’t cover up sexual violence by his players or try to obstruct any investigations in the scandal at the nation’s largest Baptist university.  Briles, who was fired in May 2016, released a one-page letter Thursday defending himself against allegations that he ignored incidents of assault and operated a program that considered itself above the rules.  Briles insists that when alerted to incidents his response was that victims should report details to the police.

Briles’ letter was issued one day after the Texas Rangers, the state’s top criminal investigations unit, said it had opened a preliminary investigation into how Baylor handled assault allegations over several years.   Baylor faces several federal lawsuits from women who say their assault claims were ignored or mishandled.

