Britain says UK Might Strike Syria If Asked By US

(AP) – Britain’s foreign secretary says Britain could join the United States in further military action against Syria if asked to do so.
Boris Johnson said Thursday it would be “very difficult to say no” if the U.S. seeks British help on a military mission against the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
He did not specify whether Parliament would be asked to approve any military action ahead of time. He said that decision would be up to the government and Prime Minister Theresa May.
President Donald Trump ordered a cruise missile attack against a Syrian air base earlier this month in response to Assad’s apparent use of chemical weapons against Syrians.
U.S. officials have said further attacks are likely if Assad uses banned chemical weapons again

