British Airways Flight Crosses Atlantic In Less Than 5 Hours

(AP)–A British Airways plane flew between New York and London in less than five hours this weekend, setting a record for subsonic plane travel. The flight took just four hours and 56 minutes, nearly two hours less than it was scheduled.

A spokesman for the flight tracking site Flightradar24 said the jet stream dips down a bit during the winter and the conditions were perfect for flights across the North Atlantic to take advantage of. He said it beat out the previous record between the two cities, which was five hours and 13 minutes.