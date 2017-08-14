Home NATIONAL British Cybersecurity Expert Expected In Court On US Charges
British Cybersecurity Expert Expected In Court On US Charges
British Cybersecurity Expert Expected In Court On US Charges

British Cybersecurity Expert Expected In Court On US Charges

(AP) – A British cybersecurity researcher credited with helping curb a recent worldwide ransomware attack is expected in court to hear federal charges accusing him of creating malicious software to steal banking information in 2014.

Marcus Hutchins could enter a plea during Monday’s hearing in Wisconsin federal court. Prosecutors have charged him and an unnamed co-defendant with conspiring to commit computer fraud in the state and elsewhere. Authorities arrested the 23-year-old man on Aug. 2 in the Las Vegas airport on his way home to Ilfracombe, England, after a cybersecurity convention.

The legal troubles Hutchins faces are a dramatic turnaround from the status of cybercrime-fighting hero he enjoyed four months ago when he found a “kill switch” that slowed the outbreak of WannaCry virus.

