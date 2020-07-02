WORLD

British Judge Denies Venezuela’s Maduro Gold In London Bank

FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a press conference at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. A British judge on Thursday July 2, 2020, refused to give Venezuela control of over $1 billion in gold sitting in a Bank of England vault, ruling that it is unlawful to give it to the President Nicolas Maduro since Britain does not recognize him as the president. Maduro has demanded the gold to help his cash-starved nation fight the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

(AP) — A British judge has refused to give Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro control of over $1 billion in gold sitting in a Bank of England vault. The judge ruled that it is unlawful to give it to Maduro since Britain does not recognize him as president. Maduro has demanded the gold to help his cash-starved nation fight the coronavirus pandemic. But the United Kingdom’s government recognizes Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as his country’s legitimate leader and its central bank has refused to hand the gold over. A lawyer representing Maduro’s side promised to appeal.

