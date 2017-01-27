Home WORLD British Leader Says Trump Reaffirmed Support For NATO
British Leader Says Trump Reaffirmed Support For NATO
WORLD
0

British Leader Says Trump Reaffirmed Support For NATO

0
0
TRUMP AND BRITISH PRIME MINISTER TERESA MAY
now viewing

British Leader Says Trump Reaffirmed Support For NATO

HOUSTON ASTRODOME
now playing

Texas Historical Commission Gives Astrodome Landmark Status

Texas Execution
now playing

Texas Executes Man Convicted Of Killing 2

Texas Execution
now playing

More Delays In Executions As Some States Find Lethal Drugs

CRIME SCENE
now playing

Bodies Of North Texas Sheriff's Deputy, Son Found In Home

GAVEL AND SCALE
now playing

DA: Sacramento Police Legally Killed Mentally Ill Man

STORM DAMAGE GEORGIA SEARCHING FOR TODDLER
now playing

UPDATE: Search Ends For Georgia Toddler Reported Missing After Storm

GM-GENERAL MOTORS
now playing

GM Canada To Move 600 Jobs In Ontario To Mexico

F-35 JET FIGHTER
now playing

Mattis Orders Cost Reviews Of F-35 Fighter, Air Force One

UPDATE: Trump Says Britain Easier To Deal With Than EU

British Prime Minister Theresa May
now playing

May Takes Tougher Line With Russia

(AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May says President Donald Trump has reaffirmed both countries’ “unshakeable commitment” to the NATO military alliance.  Trump had rattled European allies by suggesting NATO is “obsolete” and that the United States might not come to the aid of countries that don’t meet targets for their own defense spending.

May’s comments after their meeting Friday are meant to put that concern to rest. She says the two also agreed it is important for member countries to “invest properly to face our shared challenges together.”  May also says she extended an invitation to visit England on behalf of the queen and that Trump has accepted.

Related posts:

  1. May Takes Tougher Line With Russia
  2. Voter ID Lawsuits Live On Despite Likely Trump Policy Shift
  3. Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’
  4. Trump Poised To Seek New Military Options For Defeating IS
Related Posts
GM-GENERAL MOTORS

GM Canada To Move 600 Jobs In Ontario To Mexico

jsalinas 0

UPDATE: Trump Says Britain Easier To Deal With Than EU

jsalinas 0
British Prime Minister Theresa May

May Takes Tougher Line With Russia

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video