British Leader Says Trump Reaffirmed Support For NATO

(AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May says President Donald Trump has reaffirmed both countries’ “unshakeable commitment” to the NATO military alliance. Trump had rattled European allies by suggesting NATO is “obsolete” and that the United States might not come to the aid of countries that don’t meet targets for their own defense spending.

May’s comments after their meeting Friday are meant to put that concern to rest. She says the two also agreed it is important for member countries to “invest properly to face our shared challenges together.” May also says she extended an invitation to visit England on behalf of the queen and that Trump has accepted.