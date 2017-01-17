Home WORLD British PM Calls For A Clean Brexit Break
British PM Calls For A Clean Brexit Break
WORLD
0

British PM Calls For A Clean Brexit Break

0
0
BREXIT
now viewing

British PM Calls For A Clean Brexit Break

AP806691728425
now playing

Putin Says US Administration Trying To Undermine Trump

ISTANBUL ATTACKER
now playing

Istanbul Nightclub Attack Suspect In Custody

British Prime Minister Theresa May
now playing

Germany Welcomes May's Speech On Brexit

Crowd of fans
now playing

Poll: Young Americans Fear They Will Be Worse Off Post-Trump

donald-trump-electoral-college-revolt
now playing

Trump Shrugs At Unpopularity In 'rigged' Polls

gty_vladimir_putin_mem_160919_12x5_1600
now playing

Putin Says US Administration Trying To Undermine Trump

shootingmgn11
now playing

Officer Shoots Man Following Domestic Disturbance

Judge_gavel
now playing

Judge Extends Oversight Of Houston Suburb's Election System

STORM
now playing

Powerful Texas Storm Delivers Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain

SAN ANTONIO AIR FORCE PTSD KILLS COMMANDER
now playing

Air Force: PTSD, Other Factors Led Airman To Kill Commander

(AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May says that Britain plans to make a clean break from the European Union and not opt for “anything that leaves us half-in, half-out.”  In a major speech today, May said Britain won’t “hold on to bits of membership,” nor seek associate or partial membership of the bloc.  She says Britain will forge a “new and equal partnership” with Europe.

Britons voted to leave the EU in a referendum in June.  Setting out her vision for Britain, May said she wanted her country to emerge “stronger, fairer, more united and more outward-looking than before.”  She also said that Britain’s parliament will get to vote on a final Brexit deal.

Related posts:

  1. Dying UK Man To Challenge British Law On Assisted Suicide
  2. Germany Welcomes May’s Speech On Brexit
  3. Man Wanted For Milwaukee Slayings In July Arrested In Texas
Related Posts
AP806691728425

Putin Says US Administration Trying To Undermine Trump

Roxanne Garcia 0
ISTANBUL ATTACKER

Istanbul Nightclub Attack Suspect In Custody

jsalinas 0
British Prime Minister Theresa May

Germany Welcomes May’s Speech On Brexit

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video