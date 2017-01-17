British PM Calls For A Clean Brexit Break

(AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May says that Britain plans to make a clean break from the European Union and not opt for “anything that leaves us half-in, half-out.” In a major speech today, May said Britain won’t “hold on to bits of membership,” nor seek associate or partial membership of the bloc. She says Britain will forge a “new and equal partnership” with Europe.

Britons voted to leave the EU in a referendum in June. Setting out her vision for Britain, May said she wanted her country to emerge “stronger, fairer, more united and more outward-looking than before.” She also said that Britain’s parliament will get to vote on a final Brexit deal.