British Prime Minister Survives No Confidence Vote

Theresa May will continue as Prime Minister of Britain. She survived a no confidence vote today, getting 41 more votes than she needed in her Conservative caucus. May is trying to lead the country to an exit from the European Union but the deal she presented to MPs was greeted with hostility.

Still, she tells them this is the best deal they could get. Now she needs to convince Parliament to approve it before Great Britain withdraws from the EU at the end of March. That vote is expected to be harder to win than the no confidence vote was.

Most economists are warning that no deal would be catastrophic for the British economy