Home TRENDING British Prime Minister Survives No Confidence Vote
British Prime Minister Survives No Confidence Vote
TRENDING
WORLD
0

British Prime Minister Survives No Confidence Vote

0
0
teresa may
now viewing

British Prime Minister Survives No Confidence Vote

Texas boy jumps from burning apartment to officers
now playing

Boy Jumps From Burning Apartment To Officers

Miami’s Dr. Michael Hoffer
now playing

Cuba Health Mystery: Diplomats Had Inner-Ear Damage Early On

Democratic Sen. Doug Jones
now playing

Jones Says Farmers Scared By Trump's Tariffs

French president Emmanuel Macron
now playing

France's Macron Caught Between Protests, Strasbourg Attack

GAVEL
now playing

Media Firm That Aided Trump Won't Be Prosecuted

Jerrell Altic
now playing

Ex-Minister Accused Of Stealing $800K From Church

POLICE CRIME SCENE SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
now playing

3 Officers Shot Serving Warrant; Suspect Dead

Jacob Anderson
now playing

No Jail Time For Ex-Baylor Student Accused Of Sex Assault

EXECUTION CHAMBER
now playing

Texas Executes Inmate For Killing Newlywed

Julian Castro moves toward 2020 White House run
now playing

Julian Castro Moves Toward 2020 White House Run

Theresa May will continue as Prime Minister of Britain. She survived a no confidence vote today, getting 41 more votes than she needed in her Conservative caucus. May is trying to lead the country to an exit from the European Union but the deal she presented to MPs was greeted with hostility.

Still, she tells them this is the best deal they could get. Now she needs to convince Parliament to approve it before Great Britain withdraws from the EU at the end of March. That vote is expected to be harder to win than the no confidence vote was.

Most economists are warning that no deal would be catastrophic for the British economy

Related posts:

  1. Ex-Minister Accused Of Stealing $800K From Church
Related Posts
French president Emmanuel Macron

France’s Macron Caught Between Protests, Strasbourg Attack

jsalinas 0
POLICE CRIME SCENE SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

3 Officers Shot Serving Warrant; Suspect Dead

jsalinas 0
U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen leaves federal court in Manhattan

Former Trump Lawyer Cohen Sentenced To 3 Years

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video