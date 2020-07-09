Brooks County Warns Of Arrest For COVID-19 Patients Who Won’t Self-Isolate

A South Texas county is now warning those who test positive for COVID-19 that they could face arrest if they refuse to self-isolate.

A notice was placed on the Brooks County-City of Falfurrias Emergency Management Facebook page last Saturday stating that a failure to self-isolate could be a violation of the Texas Penal Code. The notice reportedly came from the Brooks County Attorney.

Response on social media has been mostly negative, with commenters saying the order was a violation of their rights under the Constitution.