COVID STATE

Brooks County Warns Of Arrest For COVID-19 Patients Who Won’t Self-Isolate

By 50 views
0

A South Texas county is now warning those who test positive for COVID-19 that they could face arrest if they refuse to self-isolate.

A notice was placed on the Brooks County-City of Falfurrias Emergency Management Facebook page last Saturday stating that a failure to self-isolate could be a violation of the Texas Penal Code. The notice reportedly came from the Brooks County Attorney.

Response on social media has been mostly negative, with commenters saying the order was a violation of their rights under the Constitution.

McAllen ISD To Lease Portable Buildings To Local Hospitals For COVID-19 Overflow

Previous article

Food Bank Of The RGV Needs Volunteers

Next article

You may also like

More in COVID STATE