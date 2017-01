The wildfire still burning in Brooks County has now spread onto some ranchland. An estimated 900 acres of the Alto Colorado Ranch has been charred by the wilfire, which has scorched a total of 8-thousand acres since Sunday.

Officials with the Texas A-and-M Forest Service says firefighters are gearing up for another tough fight today, which will be dry with more gusty winds blowing through the region, which is under a fire weather watch today. The fire remains at about 50-percent containment.