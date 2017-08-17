Home TEXAS Brother Of Slain Tejano Star Selena Jailed For Child Support
(AP) – The brother of slain Tejano (tay-HAH’-noh) superstar Selena has been jailed for not staying current on his child support payments.  A.B. Quintanilla (keen-tah-NEE’-yah) was taken into custody Wednesday during a court appearance in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Quintanilla had failed to appear at a scheduled hearing earlier this month. His attorney said Quintanilla was at his Florida home that day and hadn’t been informed of the court date.  Quintanilla is accused of owing $87,000 in back child support to Summer Clary, the mother of his child.

